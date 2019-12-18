Speaker Kadaga Demands List of Disciplined UPDF Soldiers

In short
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces to present a list of its soldiers and officers who have been involved in misconduct and rights violations.
