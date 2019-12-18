Alex Otto
Speaker Kadaga Demands List of Disciplined UPDF Soldiers

18 Dec 2019 Parliament Crime Updates
Journalist James Akena being beaten by the UPDF NTV

Journalist James Akena being beaten by the UPDF

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces to present a list of its soldiers and officers who have been involved in misconduct and rights violations.

 

