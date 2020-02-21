Speaker Kadaga Roots for 30% Females in Ugands Police

In short
The Uganda Police Force currently has a total of 41,760 personnel. Of these, only 7,777 are female constituting 18.6 per cent. But Kadaga who was presiding over the second Uganda Police Female Officers National Conference in Kampala said that the percentage is not a good representation of a national force.
Speaker Kadaga Roots for 30% Females in Ugands Police21 Feb 2020, 15:10 Comments 155 Views Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.