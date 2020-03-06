In short
Kadaga’s statement comes a few days to the celebration of Women’s Day commemorated on March 8, worldwide. She said that Ugandan women have been greatly exposed to leadership, businesses and corporate work for them to offer leadership to the next generation.
Speaker Kadaga Urges Women Icons into Book Writing
