Olive Nakatudde
Speaker Kadaga Urges Women Icons into Book Writing

6 Mar 2020, 19:14 Comments 138 Views Parliament Report
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga at the Rise Up book launch. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.

Kadaga’s statement comes a few days to the celebration of Women’s Day commemorated on March 8, worldwide. She said that Ugandan women have been greatly exposed to leadership, businesses and corporate work for them to offer leadership to the next generation.

 

