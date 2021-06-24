Speaker Oulanyah In UK To Visit His Son - Chris Obore

In short
The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah conducted several COVID-19 tests from 2nd June to 22 June before travel, and in all he emerged negative according to family sources.
Speaker Oulanyah In UK To Visit His Son - Chris Obore24 Jun 2021, 19:54 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Lockdown Oulanyah trip abroad Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.