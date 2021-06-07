Speaker Oulanyah Operating from Committee Room

In short
The office of the Speaker has been occupied for the past 10-years by the former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. However, she lost the seat to her former deputy and Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah in a vote held at the beginning of the eleventh parliament last month.
Speaker Oulanyah Operating from Committee Room7 Jun 2021, 17:07 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga Jacob Oulanyah Office of the Speaker Speaker Jacob Oulanyah
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.