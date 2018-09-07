Speaker Rebecca Kadaga Pledges Support for Ubuntu

In short
Ubuntu is built on the belief of the ancient African philosophy that individual conduct reflected by good manners, generosity, respect and compassion towards others is part of the answer to many of the worlds problems.
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga Pledges Support for Ubuntu7 Sep 2018, 19:00 Comments 102 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: speaker of parliament ‘obuntu bulamu’ concept cultural leaders
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.