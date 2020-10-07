Alex Otto
Speaker Wants Extra Nomination Days for MPs

7 Oct 2020, 07:54 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Rebecca Nalwanga waving to supporters at Kasana Playground in Luweero town after nominations Brian Luwaga

Rebecca Nalwanga waving to supporters at Kasana Playground in Luweero town after nominations

In short
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga demanded that nominations should be extended for 14 days since the requirements for a deed poll are too much.

 

