In short
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has warned members of Parliament against engaging agencies in their individual capacity on matters that should be handled by Parliament.
Speaker Warns MPs Against Individually Engaging Agencies Using Parliament's Name8 Oct 2020, 12:06 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: conflict of interest corruption parliament business role of an MP
Mentioned: Parliament
