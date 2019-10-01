Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga (middle), the Deputy Speaker of CameroonToumi Mohammed Benjelloun and PUOIC Secretary General, Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass at the Conference opening.

In short

Toumi Mohammed Benjelloun, the Deputy Speaker of the Moroccan parliament told delegates attending the 42nd PUOIC meeting at Skyz Hotel, Naguru in Kampala, that there is need for diplomatic missions of the member States to start initiatives of fighting terrorism and Islamophobia to promote peaceful co-existence.