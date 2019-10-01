Olive Nakatudde
15:47

Speaker's Conference Denounces Terrorism, Islamophobia Top story

1 Oct 2019, 15:39 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga (middle), the Deputy Speaker of CameroonToumi Mohammed Benjelloun and PUOIC Secretary General, Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass at the Conference opening.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga (middle), the Deputy Speaker of CameroonToumi Mohammed Benjelloun and PUOIC Secretary General, Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass at the Conference opening.

In short
Toumi Mohammed Benjelloun, the Deputy Speaker of the Moroccan parliament told delegates attending the 42nd PUOIC meeting at Skyz Hotel, Naguru in Kampala, that there is need for diplomatic missions of the member States to start initiatives of fighting terrorism and Islamophobia to promote peaceful co-existence.

 

Tagged with: Islamic Countries Conference islamophobia international community Secretary General
Mentioned: Mohammed Benjelloun PUOIC OIC Executive Committee Saudi Arabia Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga Parliaments of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Human Rights Deputy Speaker of the Moroccan 42nd PUOIC meeting President of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Skyz Hotel Parliamentary Union Abbas Mugisha Agaba Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass Deputy Speakers

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.