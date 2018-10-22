In short
The Project Coordinator, Justice Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa, says their attention was drawn towards the SGBV cases such as defilement, rape and domestic violence, because they constitute 62 percent of the cases in High Court.
Special Court Sessions to Clear 1,000 SGBV Cases
22 Oct 2018
Kampala, Uganda
In short
