Speeding UPDF Truck Knocks Dead Sembabule Man

The accident occurred at Kyabi trading center along Sembabule – Maddu Gomba road in Sembabule district when a speeding truck registration number H4DF 2074 knocked dead a man identified as Robert Kimbasawo, alias Faho.
Speeding UPDF Truck Knocks Dead Sembabule Man19 Sep 2020, 15:59 Comments 271 Views Sembabule, Uganda Human rights Security Health Updates
