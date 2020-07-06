In short
According to the traffic and road safety regulations, a driver of a vehicle is required to exercise extra care in approaching and traversing rail crossings and apply reasonable speed to enable him or her to stop if circumstances so require.
Speeding Vehicle Collides with Train in Jinja Top story6 Jul 2020, 11:22 Comments 242 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: driver incident police station train victim
Mentioned: Alex Isabirye Andrew Kiiza Bugembe Jinja Jinja station Kampala UBC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.