Wambuzi Reacheal
11:27

Speeding Vehicle Collides with Train in Jinja Top story

6 Jul 2020, 11:22 Comments 242 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Part of the reckage. net photo.

Part of the reckage. net photo.

In short
According to the traffic and road safety regulations, a driver of a vehicle is required to exercise extra care in approaching and traversing rail crossings and apply reasonable speed to enable him or her to stop if circumstances so require.

 

Tagged with: driver incident police station train victim
Mentioned: Alex Isabirye Andrew Kiiza Bugembe Jinja Jinja station Kampala UBC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.