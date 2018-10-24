Experts: Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus on the Increase

In short
Ruth Nalugya, President Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association Uganda-SHAU says the number of people affected by Spina Bifida and hydrocephalus has over the years increased due the failure of many Ugandans to live healthy lifestyles that include consuming foods rich in iron and folic acid regularly.
Experts: Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus on the Increase24 Oct 2018, 10:49 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
L-R; Dr.Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, State Minister for Primary Health Care and Ruth Nalugya, President SHAU address journalists Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.