Basaija Idd
17:08

Spirit Tanker Explosion Paralyses Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Road

8 Feb 2022, 17:03 Comments 184 Views Mpondwe Market, Bwera, Uganda Business and finance Environment Breaking news
The tank rammed into the Covid-19 screening unit at Mpondwe before it burst into flames

The tank rammed into the Covid-19 screening unit at Mpondwe before it burst into flames

In short
An eye witness Samuel Masereka said, the truck whose registration number are yet to be established was heading to DR. Congo and its brakes failed shortly after the URA offices in Mpondwe and it rammed into the screening unit.

 

Tagged with: Truck
Mentioned: spirit Tank

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.