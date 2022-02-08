Spirit Tanker Explosion Paralyses Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Road

In short
An eye witness Samuel Masereka said, the truck whose registration number are yet to be established was heading to DR. Congo and its brakes failed shortly after the URA offices in Mpondwe and it rammed into the screening unit.
Spirit Tanker Explosion Paralyses Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Road8 Feb 2022, 17:03 Comments 184 Views Mpondwe Market, Bwera, Uganda Business and finance Environment Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Truck
Mentioned: spirit Tank
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.