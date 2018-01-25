Andrew Jackson Oryada
20:18

Sports Broadcasting Ltd Acquires Uganda Premier League Rights Top story

25 Jan 2018, 20:17 Comments 246 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Analysis
Dennis Mbidde Sebugwawo, the managing director of Sports Broadcasting (L), Dr Naamara Warren (Director of Sports Broadcasting), Moses Magogo (Fufa President), Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi (State Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities) and National Council courtesy photo.

In short
A new company, Sports Broadcasting Limited has acquired the major commercial and media rights for the Uganda Premier League UPL, FUFA Big League and the FUFA Uganda Cup.

 

