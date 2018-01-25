In short
A new company, Sports Broadcasting Limited has acquired the major commercial and media rights for the Uganda Premier League UPL, FUFA Big League and the FUFA Uganda Cup.
Sports Broadcasting Ltd Acquires Uganda Premier League Rights
25 Jan 2018
Dennis Mbidde Sebugwawo, the managing director of Sports Broadcasting (L), Dr Naamara Warren (Director of Sports Broadcasting), Moses Magogo (Fufa President), Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi (State Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities) and National Council Login to license this image from 1$.
