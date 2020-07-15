Sports Federations Call for Policy On Rewards for Top Performers

In short
The federation leaders from Paralympics, Athletics, and Boxing - some of the games through which Ugandans have scooped several medals-note that they have critically observed that it has become a culture for leaders to offer 'simple contributions' to individuals who raise the country’s flag high by winning several medals and accolades.
Sports Federations Call for Policy On Rewards for Top Performers15 Jul 2020, 22:59 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.