Edward Eninu
18:14

Sports Lovers Bracing for Second Edition of All Karamoja Games

23 Aug 2019, 18:14 Comments 131 Views Kotido, Uganda Sport Updates

In short
Amadi Yadanga, the Vice-Chairperson of the organizing committee told URN in an interview that all the nine districts of Karamoja are expected to participate in the games to be held on Saturday 31, August at St. Daniel Comboni Primary school.

 

Tagged with: National Council for Sports developing spots talent games and sports utapped talents
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports

