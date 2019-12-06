In short
Norah Nalubega, the chairperson of vendors in the market says that rainwater runoff is directly flowing into uncollected garbage heaps which are unpleasant to customers. Nalubega blamed the division authorities for not regularly collecting the garbage from the market, thereby exposing them to health hazards.
Ssaza Market Vendors Blame Low Sales on Filth
A heap of uncollected garbage at Sazza Market, Vendors complain it producing a lot of stench and chassing away customers
