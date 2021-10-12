Kimbowa Ivan
15:21

Ssebulime Murder: Prosecution Fails to Produce Remaining Witnesses Before Court

12 Oct 2021, 15:20 Comments 142 Views Mukono, Uganda Court Human rights Crime Editorial
Corporal David Ssali.

Corporal David Ssali.

In short
“My Lord, summons was sent to all witnesses, we tried getting in touch with all of them for purposes of attending today’s session, unfortunately their contacts have remained off,” Naluze told court before pleading for extra time to get in contact with the witnesses again.

 

Tagged with: Ssebulime Murder Case: Prosecution Fails to Produce Remaining Witnesses Before Court
Mentioned: Mukono High Court

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.