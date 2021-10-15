Ssegirinya Displays Wounds to Court, Alleges Torture, Denies Fresh Charges

In short
Permission was granted to the legislator who was appearing via a video conferencing link from Kigo prison to show court his foot which has multiple wounds. The Magistrate directed the prisons authorities to give him medical treatment and they informed court that they are already managing him.
Ssegirinya Displays Wounds to Court, Alleges Torture, Denies Fresh Charges15 Oct 2021, 13:06 Comments 237 Views Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Charges of Inciting Violence Inciting Violence Kawempe North MP Mps Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.