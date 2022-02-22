Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana Plead With Court for Temporary Release

In short
Ssegirinya indicated that their long stay in prison on remand in the absence of evidence is a violation of the principle of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana Plead With Court for Temporary Release22 Feb 2022, 16:06 Comments 138 Views Masaka High Court, Masaka, Uganda Court Human rights Crime Updates
The Two MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana appearing in Masaka Court via zoom, they are now Pleading for Mercy from the Magistrate
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.