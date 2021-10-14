Kukunda Judith
Ssegirinya Wanted by Buganda Road Court Over Fresh Charges Top story

14 Oct 2021, 12:57 Comments 187 Views Court Breaking news
Muhammad Ssegirinya appearing in the court dock.

The prosecution alleges that between August and September 2020 while in Kampala, Ssegirinya alias Mr Update made statements on his Facebook page "Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans Page " calculated to incite the public to participate in violence against a section or group of Ugandans.

 

