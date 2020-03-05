Shamira Matovu
19:19

Ssekikubo Asks Gov’t to Compensate Cattle keepers, Traders Top story

5 Mar 2020, 19:15 Comments 178 Views Parliament Agriculture Updates
Lwemiyaga County MP Theodre Ssekikubo Olive Nakatudde

Lwemiyaga County MP Theodre Ssekikubo Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Addressing the Committee, the Lwemiyaga LC V Councilor, Robert Ambikiire accused Tumwine of setting up a team to extort money from cattle traders to grant them permission to transport their animals to cattle markets and abattoirs.

 

Tagged with: Gen Elly Tumwine Ssekikubo, Uganda, election, police, livestock, quarantin parliament ssekikubo
Mentioned: lwemiyaga county parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.