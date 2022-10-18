Ssemakadde Wages War on Computer Misuse Act, Chooses in EA Court for Battlefield

In short
Explaining why Legal Brains Trust has decided to file in the East African Court of Justice and not Ugandan Courts, Executive Director Isaac Ssemakadde said the matter is "too important to be left to the biased, lethargic and emasculated local judiciary”.
Ssemakadde Wages War on Computer Misuse Act, Chooses in EA Court for Battlefield18 Oct 2022, 18:58 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Tagged with: Centre for Legal Aid Chief Executive Officer of Legal Brains Trust lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde Computer Misuse Act Amendment of 2022
