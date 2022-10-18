Kukunda Judith
Ssemakadde Wages War on Computer Misuse Act, Chooses in EA Court for Battlefield

18 Oct 2022 Kampala, Uganda
The East African Court of Justice Kampala Registry where the case is filed.

In short
Explaining why Legal Brains Trust has decided to file in the East African Court of Justice and not Ugandan Courts, Executive Director Isaac Ssemakadde said the matter is "too important to be left to the biased, lethargic and emasculated local judiciary”.

 

