In short
Willy Lugoloobi, the Kalangala District LC V Chairperson conquers with Ssempijja, saying there is need to regulate the operations of the unit instead of halting its operations.
Ssempijja Differs With Parliament on UPDF Fisheries Operations Top story8 Jan 2020, 07:48 Comments 255 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Crime Agriculture Report
In short
Mentioned: Agriculture Animal Industry Bugoma Landing Fisheries Protection Unit Fisheries Task force Idah Nabayiga Isaac Kisitu James Nuwagaba Kalangala District Chairperson Lake Victoria Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries MAAIF Ministry of Security Parliament of Uganda Rebecca Kadaga UPDF Fisheries Protection unit Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja Vincent Ssempijja Willy Lugoloobi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.