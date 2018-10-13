In short
Ssendagirwa Bbalansimo Omulandasibo Jonta, as known among his followers was named the new guardian for the cult-like spiritual movement which was founded in 1975 in Kabira Sub County, Kyotera district. He replaces Bambi Baaba Baabuwe Mugonza who died in July last year.
Sserulanda Spiritual Foundation Gets New Leader Top story13 Oct 2018, 15:25 Comments 175 Views Rakai town, Uganda Religion Analysis
Bambi Baaba Mugonza, the founder of Sserulanda Spiritual Foundation, he died in 2017 at 81 years of age.jpg Login to license this image from 1$.
