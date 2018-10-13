Bambi Baaba Mugonza, the founder of Sserulanda Spiritual Foundation, he died in 2017 at 81 years of age.jpg Login to license this image from 1$.

Ssendagirwa Bbalansimo Omulandasibo Jonta, as known among his followers was named the new guardian for the cult-like spiritual movement which was founded in 1975 in Kabira Sub County, Kyotera district. He replaces Bambi Baaba Baabuwe Mugonza who died in July last year.