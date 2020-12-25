Samuel Nkuba
09:34

Ssese Gets First Museum Top story

25 Dec 2020
In short
Ssempebwa says tourism in Ssese is beyond resting on beaches and in hotels, which many people focus on but rather even the undiscovered sites that can make a positive impact if well established. He says they have opened up the museum purposely to allow tourists discover the history of Ssese islands.

 

