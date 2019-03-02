Ezekiel Ssekweyama
13:54

St Bernard S.S. Shines in the Wake of Fire Tragedy

2 Mar 2019, 13:47 Comments 158 Views Manya, Uganda Education Report

In short
The school emerged the best in both Kyotera and Rakai districts with 92 out of the 98 candidates that sat exams at the centre, scoring two principal passes, a prerequisite and for joining tertiary institutions. This is according to the 2018 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education-UACE results released by UNEB on Thursday.

 

Tagged with: at st bernards mmannya ss best performing school in kyotera and rakai district 2018 uganda advance certificate of education results
Mentioned: uganda national examinations board (uneb) 2018 uganda advanced certificate of education uace results

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.