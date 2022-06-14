Ezekiel Ssekweyama
St. Henry’s College Kitovu to Admit Girls After Centenary Celebrations

14 Jun 2022 Masaka City Council, Elgin Road, Masaka, Uganda
The monument of St Henry’s College, one of the Traditional Boys Secondary School. It set to start admitting girls for Vocational Training Session

In short
The head teacher, Reverend Brother Augustine Mugabo, says after celebrating its centenary anniversary, which is slated for July this year, they will make some adjustments in their operations by opening it to the general community.

 

