St. Henry’s College Kitovu to Admit Girls After Centenary Celebrations

In short
The head teacher, Reverend Brother Augustine Mugabo, says after celebrating its centenary anniversary, which is slated for July this year, they will make some adjustments in their operations by opening it to the general community.
St. Henry’s College Kitovu to Admit Girls After Centenary Celebrations14 Jun 2022, 07:34 Comments 102 Views Masaka City Council, Elgin Road, Masaka, Uganda Education Updates
The monument of St Henry’s College, one of the Traditional Boys Secondary School. It set to start admitting girls for Vocational Training Session
In short
Tagged with: Centenary Anniversary of St Henry's College Kitovu brother augustine mugabo st henry's collage kitovu
Mentioned: St Henry's College Kitovu
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.