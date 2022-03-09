Wambuzi Reacheal
14:39

St. Joseph School Fire Attributed On Poor Electricity Connection

9 Mar 2022, 14:35 Comments 92 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Updates

In short
The Kiira Regional Police spokesperson, James Mubi, says that detectives inspected the dormitory and found several illegal connections on the school premises.

 

Tagged with: school
Mentioned: Amiina Mutesi Emmanuel Muwumba James Mubi Jinja Moses Kisubi Northern division Police authorities St. Joseph SSS

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.