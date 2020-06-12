Basaija Idd
St. Pauls HCIV in Kasese Struggling Without PPE's

12 Jun 2020, 18:05 Comments 122 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Misc Updates
The isolation unit at the facility remains wanting

In short
The facility has received five suspected coronavirus cases with four of these sent into self-isolation without any formal examination due to lack of protective gears and transport. One other walk-in case of contact was picked by the district health team and taken to Bwera Hospital for testing.

 

