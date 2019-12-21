Staff Petition Mak Council Over Corruption in DGF-University Project

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe shake hands with Wim Stoffers - Head of Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) after signing the Partnership Agreement in April 2018. Mak Press Unit Photo

In short

In a petition dated December 16, 2019, the staffer has implored the chairperson of Council Lorna Magara, the Auditor General, Inspectorate of Government (IGG) and the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) demanding an investigation into alleged corruption, fraud and action taken.