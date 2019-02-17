Christopher Kisekka
13:10

Staff Shortage Cripples Services at Wakiso Zonal Land Office

17 Feb 2019, 13:09 Comments 129 Views Wakiso, Uganda Agriculture Media Misc Report
Clients at Wakiso MZO Christopher Kisekka

Clients at Wakiso MZO Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
One of the staff at the office who preferred anonymity to be able to speak freely about the matter says that the production rates dropped after the operation by the State House Anti-corruption Monitoring Unit. The staff member says that a number of their colleagues were transferred, others willingly quit and the new appointees have also not turned up.

 

Tagged with: service delivery state house anti-corruption unit
Mentioned: wakiso zonal land offices ministry of lands housing and urban developement

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.