In short
Patrick Bete, a lecturer in the Record and Information Management department, says he last received payment in June last year and his efforts to push for his salary haven’t yielded results. Bete now says he has lost morale of performing his duties since he is unable to send his children to school due to delayed payment.
Staffs at Aduku UCC Strike over Unpaid Salaries Top story27 Feb 2020, 07:14 Comments 230 Views Kwania, Uganda Education Misc Science and technology Updates
In short
Tagged with: Aduku UCC Staffs on strike of unpaid salaries
Mentioned: Aduku UCC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.