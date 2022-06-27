Stakeholders Concerned Over Poor Performance in Oyam Primary Schools

In short
Odyesseus Awany, a retired primary school head teacher believes that performance has dropped especially in government schools because teachers are occupying learners instead of teaching.
Stakeholders Concerned Over Poor Performance in Oyam Primary Schools27 Jun 2022, 11:43 Comments 139 Views Oyam, Uganda Education Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Authorities in Oyam district are concerned over the poor performance of pupils District registered a 20.5% total failure out of the 789 registered candidates
Mentioned: Oyam District.
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.