Stalled Osu Bridge Angers Arua Residents

Osu Bridge whose construction was stopped since August last year. Residents now risk their lives by using ungazetted route to cross the river.

In short

The bridge that links Arua town to Terego and Lower Ayivu County was contracted to KG Adubango Construction Company at a cost of 340 million shillings with funding from Uganda Road Fund. The construction works were commissioned in March 2019 but suddenly stopped in August leaving the local residents stranded.