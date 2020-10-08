Stampede as Police Battles Suspected Gang Members in Gulu City

In short
Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, says they deliberately deployed newly trained Field Force Unit-FFU Officers in an intelligence led operation to evict the rowdy gang from the streets.
Stampede as Police Battles Suspected Gang Members in Gulu City8 Oct 2020, 15:28 Comments 65 Views Human rights Crime Security Updates
Some of the newly passed Field Force Unit Police Constables in Highway Patrol Car in Gulu - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: Layibi-Go Down, deadly street fight rowdy gangs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.