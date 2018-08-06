In short
Dubbed Kyapa Loans the funding is aimed at simplifying land title acquisition by tenants whose land has already been surveyed by the Buganda Land Board but lacked the resources to pay for land titles. This is according to Stanbic Chief Executive, Patrick Mweheire.
Stanbic, Buganda Land Board Partner to Fund Land Title Acquisition
6 Aug 2018
Buganda Land Board Managing Director, David Kyewalabye-Male speaking as Stanbic Chief Executive, Patrick Mweheire and Jackson Emanzi the Stanbic Home Loans Manager look on. Login to license this image from 1$.
