Stanbic, Buganda Land Board Partner to Fund Land Title Acquisition

6 Aug 2018, 15:23 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Buganda Land Board Managing Director, David Kyewalabye-Male speaking as Stanbic Chief Executive, Patrick Mweheire and Jackson Emanzi the Stanbic Home Loans Manager look on. Olive Nakatudde

Buganda Land Board Managing Director, David Kyewalabye-Male speaking as Stanbic Chief Executive, Patrick Mweheire and Jackson Emanzi the Stanbic Home Loans Manager look on.

Dubbed Kyapa Loans the funding is aimed at simplifying land title acquisition by tenants whose land has already been surveyed by the Buganda Land Board but lacked the resources to pay for land titles. This is according to Stanbic Chief Executive, Patrick Mweheire.

 

