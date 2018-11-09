Michael Wambi
17:42

Stanbic Bank contributes UGX 250 Million for the MTN Kampala Marathon

9 Nov 2018
Stanbic Bank CEO , Patrick Mwehiere hands over a dummy cheque to MTN Uganda CEO Stanbic Bank CEO , Patrick Mwehiere hands over a dummy cheque to MTN Uganda CEO . Michael Wambi

In short
This year, the event will take place on 25th November 2018 and proceeds will go towards improving maternal health in the country.

 

