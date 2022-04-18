Stanbic Bank Found Guilty of Negligence in 180M UGX Fraud Case

In short
Justice Musa Sekaana ruled that there was no single letter of introduction from Wakiso District Local Administration or local councils of the area introducing the organization or its membership and especially directors to the bank.
The bank didn’t seek such information even after learning of the differences in the address of the original Organisation and the said branch in Wakiso.
Stanbic Bank Found Guilty of Negligence in 180M UGX Fraud Case18 Apr 2022, 15:10 Comments 311 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.