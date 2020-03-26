Mwesigwa Alon
Stanbic Posts UGX 259bn After-Tax-Profits

26 Mar 2020, 15:49 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
In the financial results, published on Thursday, Stanbic said the money it lent to customers grew to 2.9 trillion Shillings in 2019 from 2.5 trillion Shillings, a year before - a growth of 14 per cent. Outgoing Chief Executive Patrick Mweheire described the results as a “great performance.

 

