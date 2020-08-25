In short
Stanbic said on Wednesday that the employee from “William Street Branch has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment.” It added that “all exposed colleagues in the branch are undergoing tests and have been self-quarantined for 14 days.”
Stanbic Staff Tests Positive for Covid-19, William Street Branch Closed
25 Aug 2020
Stanbic head office at Crested Towers. The bank says an employee at William Street branch has tested positive. Courtesy photo.
