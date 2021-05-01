Stanbic Uganda Cup: Express FC Stop URA in First Leg

In short
The red eagles staged a super fight back to stun the tax collectors who got a lead as early as the first two minutes of the game. Two goals by Martin Kizza and Erick Kambale helped the Wankulukuku team to pull back the command of the first leg.
Stanbic Uganda Cup: Express FC Stop URA in First Leg1 May 2021, 22:04 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
In short
