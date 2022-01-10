Stanbic Uganda Cup Prize Money Increased

In short
Kiyingi revealed that this season’s prize money has been increased from UGX 166 million last season to UGX 179 million, courtesy of the sponsors Stanbic Bank Uganda and Plascon Paints. She thanked the organizers for the increment which she says will boost the tournament.
