Mwesigwa Alon
17:44

StanChart New Digital App to Target Social Media Users

6 Aug 2019, 17:43 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Moses Rutahigwa, Standard Chartered bank head of retail banking

In short
The bank has added a feature called SC Keyboard on their digital app, SC Mobile, designed to show up on the lower left corner of the chats whenever one has opened say Facebook, WhatsApp or any other social media platform.

 

Tagged with: digital banking social media

