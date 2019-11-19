In short
Grolia Katusiime, the Managing Director Endiro Coffee, said they would look for more partnerships to reach as many people as they can. Consuming local coffee, she said, means they can buy more from local farmers creating a spillover effect.
Stanchart to Serve Coffee in Banking Hall Top story19 Nov 2019, 20:31 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: Stanchart coffee banking coffee shop retail banking
Mentioned: Endiro Coffee Moses Rutahigwa United States Standard Chartered Capital One Financial Corporation Grolia Katusiime
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.