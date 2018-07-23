Alex Otto
Standard Newsprint Scarcity Hits Ugandan Newspapers

23 Jul 2018, 18:48 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Media Updates
A copy of the Daily Newspapers printing on improved newsprints Alex Otto

A copy of the Daily Newspapers printing on improved newsprints

In short
Nakitende Haddijah, the Business Development Manager Sunrise Newspaper, says although they are still printing on the standard newsprint, the cost of the newsprint has increased by 50.

 

