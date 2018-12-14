In short
In a detailed hand over speech, Musisi said she handed over thirteen bank accounts with money worth Uganda shilling 113 billion. Musisi said she took over when the institution had 151 bank accounts.
Standing Ovation As Musisi Hands Over UGX 113 Billion 14 Dec 2018
KCCA staff binding fare well to Jeniffer Musisi as she exited the institution as executive director
