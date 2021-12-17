Start Teaching Repairing Electric Vehicles Now, Prof Balunywa tells Vocational Institutions

In short
Prof Balunywa speaking during the national TVET conference said that teaching students to repair mechanical vehicles is important now but also training students in repairing electrical vehicles should be prioritized. He says the same applies to the other sections like civil engineering as machines can now do plastering, bricklaying, and also construct buildings without the need to use hands.
Start Teaching Repairing Electric Vehicles Now, Prof Balunywa tells Vocational Institutions17 Dec 2021, 12:05 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: TVET Skills
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.