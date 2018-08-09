Andrew Jackson Oryada
StarTimes Inject 28.1 Billion In Uganda Premier League

9 Aug 2018 Kampala, Uganda
FUFA President Moses Magogo (L) and StarTimes CEO Andy Wang during the unveiling. Andrew Jackson Oryada

Pay TV company StarTimes have unveiled a Uganda Shillings 28.1 million US7,240,000 to cover the Uganda Premier League and the FUFA Big League for ten years.

 

