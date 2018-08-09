In short
Pay TV company StarTimes have unveiled a Uganda Shillings 28.1 million US7,240,000 to cover the Uganda Premier League and the FUFA Big League for ten years.
StarTimes Inject 28.1 Billion In Uganda Premier League
FUFA President Moses Magogo (L) and StarTimes CEO Andy Wang during the unveiling. Login to license this image from 1$.
